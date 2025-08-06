CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) enters its Q2 2025 quarterly report with momentum, and rising scrutiny. Having seen 420% year-over-year quarterly sales growth in Q1 and a $25.9 billion backlog, the company has positioned itself as a leader of AI-native cloud infrastructure. But
Q2 Preview: CoreWeave's $1B Moment Under The Microscope
Summary
- CoreWeave is expected to report $1.08 billion in Q2 revenue, surpassing its first-ever billion-dollar quarter milestone.
- The company holds a $25.9 billion backlog, with $11.9 billion tied to a long-term contract with OpenAI.
- Core Scientific adds 840 MW of contracted capacity, contributing to early revenue and margin stability without equivalent near-term CapEx.
- A new $2.6 billion debt facility, led by Morgan Stanley, lowers cost of capital and funds accelerated infrastructure deployment.
