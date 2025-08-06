AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) met earnings expectations for Q2'25 on Tuesday and beat revenue expectations amid escalating demand for the company’s new slate of AI accelerators. As a result, the chip-maker is seeing a massive increase in its free cash flows and is
AMD: What The Market Is Missing
Summary
- AMD beat Q2 revenue expectations, driven by surging demand for AI accelerators, resulting in record Data Center revenue.
- Recent partnerships and a robust AI accelerator pipeline position AMD for record highs within 12 months, in my opinion, and the chip-maker could be challenging Nvidia's dominance.
- AMD made massive progress in terms of translating product demand into FCF growth. AMD's free cash flow grew 169% Y/Y in Q2 and 5X faster than its top line.
- Temporary margin pressure from export restrictions should reverse as U.S. chipmakers resume chip shipments to China, supporting margin recovery in Q3.
- Despite a modest Q3 outlook, AMD's valuation remains attractive and a continual spending AI spending boom supports my strong buy rating.
