ORIC Pharmaceuticals: What It Takes To Be Best In Class
Summary
- ORIC's pipeline shows promise with early positive data, especially for ORIC-944 in prostate cancer, but efficacy and safety signals remain preliminary.
- The company is well-capitalized after a $125M private placement, extending its cash runway into the second half of 2027.
- Risks include potential cash shortfalls as costly phase 3 trials begin, and unresolved safety concerns, particularly with ORIC-944's tolerability.
- Despite recent share price gains, I maintain a 'Hold' rating; current valuation already prices in significant future success, in my opinion.
