Stronger Retail Sales Rebound Signals Resilient Consumer Demand

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • Retail sales increased by 0.3% in June, with the year-on-year growth pace accelerating from 1.9% to 3.1%.
  • This suggests that household consumption is likely to underpin growth in the second half of the year.
  • Inflation is expected to decline further, and although growth should remain positive, it is likely to stay subdued.

By Peter Vanden Houte

Consumer spending picks up

Retail sales in the eurozone rebounded in June, rising by 0.3% after a 0.3% decline (revised upwards from -0.7%) in May. Year-on-year, there was an acceleration from 1.9% to 3.1% in June. With external headwinds such as tariffs and a stronger

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
