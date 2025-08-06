DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) is a little-known industrial MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) distributor that's been quietly delivering outstanding growth. In my original thesis (Feb. 2025—published elsewhere), I highlighted that DXPE is a high-growth MRO distributor leveraging M&A, margin expansion, and industrial automation tailwinds, with a fair
DXP Enterprises Q2 Earnings Preview - Why I Expect Another Beat
Summary
- DXP Enterprises delivered strong Q1 2025 results, with double-digit sales and earnings growth driven by organic momentum and accretive acquisitions.
- The company's diversified end markets, robust backlog, and ongoing M&A strategy support continued growth and margin expansion through 2025.
- Despite a significant stock rally, DXPE remains undervalued with a $156 price target, offering +40% upside given its growth and profitability profile.
- Risks include acquisition integration, leverage, and macro cyclicity, but I see these as manageable; I reiterate my Strong Buy rating on DXPE.
