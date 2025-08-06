DXP Enterprises Q2 Earnings Preview - Why I Expect Another Beat

George Atuan, CFA
1.83K Followers

Summary

  • DXP Enterprises delivered strong Q1 2025 results, with double-digit sales and earnings growth driven by organic momentum and accretive acquisitions.
  • The company's diversified end markets, robust backlog, and ongoing M&A strategy support continued growth and margin expansion through 2025.
  • Despite a significant stock rally, DXPE remains undervalued with a $156 price target, offering +40% upside given its growth and profitability profile.
  • Risks include acquisition integration, leverage, and macro cyclicity, but I see these as manageable; I reiterate my Strong Buy rating on DXPE.

MRO - Maintenance, Repair, and Operations. Wooden blocks on a white office table

tumsasedgars/iStock via Getty Images

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) is a little-known industrial MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) distributor that's been quietly delivering outstanding growth. In my original thesis (Feb. 2025—published elsewhere), I highlighted that DXPE is a high-growth MRO distributor leveraging M&A, margin expansion, and industrial automation tailwinds, with a fair

This article was written by

George Atuan, CFA
1.83K Followers
"Price is what you pay, value is what you get"If you like my investment approach, you can buy my book ("The Most Boring Stock Investment Book") or join my newsletter ("Beating The Tide").Here is my free unsolicited advice:1. Save 10% of whatever you make, no matter how insignificant it can be. As a young engineer, I saved 10% of my income no matter if it was $10 or $1,000. PAYING YOURSELF is the best piece of advice you can give anyone. I recommend the book 'The Richest Man in Babylon', it is a bit repetitive but entertaining and gets the point across.2. Invest in your competitive advantage. If you are an oil veteran, you should be investing in E&P companies and not in biotech start-ups. If you want to diversify, pay someone to give you advice on other sectors or buy ETFs with the right exposure. As for me, I graduated very young and worked in transportation and consumers as an engineer. Post-MBA I worked for one of the largest hedge funds covering sectors such as natural resources (including oil & gas), TMT, consumers, industrials and transportation. After that, I was a finance executive for Fortune 500 companies leaders in the consumers and TMT sectors. So you will never see me investing in financials or healthcare. I get exposure to those sectors via ETFs and professionals I trust.3. Don't trade but rather invest. Once I left the hedge fund world, I started an asset management firm for family, friends and HNWI. I was able to manage this fund while having extremely demanding roles by investing in the long term. When I buy a company, I just sell if my investment thesis is not valid anymore. 4. Do what you love, not what makes the most money. You may leave money on the table in the short term, but you will be happier in the long term even if you make less money overall.In my spare time, I like reading, rowing and enjoying life with my family in Toronto.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DXPE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DXPE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DXPE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DXPE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News