July Dividends, 1 Raise And 1 Cut

Rose’s Income Garden Portfolio or “RIG” has 81 investments meaning dividends roll in often with some months more than others. The July Dividends came from 35 payers of which 24 are quarterly, 1 is 4x yearly, 1 is twice yearly and 9

Macro Trading Factory is a macro-driven service, run by a team of experienced investment managers.

The service offers two portfolios: “Funds Macro Portfolio” & “Rose's Income Garden”; both aim to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis, in a relaxed manner.

Suitable for those who either have little time/knowledge/desire to manage a portfolio on their own, and/or wish to get exposed to the market in a simple, though more risk-oriented (less volatile), way.

Each of our portfolios, spanning across all sectors, offers you a hassle-free, easy to understand and execute, solution.

Macro Trading Factory for an Upward Trajectory!