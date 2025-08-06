A World Of Opportunity In The Space Economy

Aug. 06, 2025 8:33 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Neuberger Berman
3.18K Followers

Summary

  • The space economy is evolving, and its growth is reshaping industries far beyond rockets and satellites, offering fresh opportunities to rethink how investors approach diversification and innovation.
  • What exactly is the space economy, and why is it gaining traction as a transformative opportunity?
  • How can investors navigate its complexities, debunk common myths, and identify the right opportunities while managing risks?

SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch of Europa Clipper

Brandon Moser

By Daniel Hanson, CFA and Evelyn Chow

The space economy is quickly moving from science fiction to investable reality, reshaping industries far beyond rockets and satellites. But with hype and misconceptions clouding the landscape, how can investors separate signal from

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman
3.18K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPACE--
SpaceX
RTX--
RTX Corporation
BA--
The Boeing Company
LMT--
Lockheed Martin Corporation
NOC--
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News