July 2025 has come and gone. For the dividend-paying stocks of the U.S. stock market, the month was once again net-negative when measured year-over-year. There were fewer favorable changes, such as dividend increases, special (or extra) dividend payouts to shareholders during the month. There were also
Dividends By The Numbers In July 2025
Summary
- July 2025 has come and gone. For the dividend-paying stocks of the U.S. stock market, the month was once again net-negative when measured year-over-year.
- Adding up all the favorable and unfavorable year-over-year changes in dividends, we find the single number that summarizes the month is -15.
- The number of firms announcing decreased dividend payouts remains below the threshold that clearly signals recessionary conditions are afoot in the U.S. economy.
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!
Recommended For You
About SPX Ticker
Compare to Peers