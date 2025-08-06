Super Micro's Q4 Drop Is Just Another Round In The Same Routine

Julia Ostian
Summary

  • Super Micro Computer delivered strong revenue and cash flow, but declining margins and rising inventory signal underlying risks that haven't improved.
  • Super Micro's gross margin fell below 10% despite the AI boom, highlighting intense competition and eroding pricing power, which is a major red flag for long-term investors.
  • Management's aggressive FY26 revenue guidance requires flawless execution, but inventory build and lack of margin improvement increase the risk of future disappointments.
  • Despite short-term trading opportunities, I do not see SMCI as a long-term hold until fundamentals like margin and inventory control show real improvement.

Main microchip on the motherboard

sankai

Introduction

When I wrote about Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) last quarter, I said the stock could still look perfectly fine for months, even years, while serious risks remained under the surface. I also said I wouldn’t be

