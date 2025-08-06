Since I started covering W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) back in December last year, the stock's total return was 25.63%. This is worth mentioning because it explains why I am downgrading to a 'Hold' today. Not because W. P. Carey is a bad REIT, because it
W.P. Carey: The Case For Buying, Holding, Or Selling (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- W. P. Carey offers strong fundamentals, inflation-linked income, and a ~10% ROI — compelling reasons for long-term, income-focused investors to consider buying.
- With a 25.6% total return since my initial coverage and shares now fairly valued, holding may appeal to investors seeking portfolio stability and peace of mind.
- For opportunistic investors chasing higher upside elsewhere, WPC’s limited short-term multiple expansion may justify rotating into deeper-value REITs.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.