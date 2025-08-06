Hinde Group Q2 2025 Partner Letter

Caliphoto/E+ via Getty Images

To My Partners:

The performance of our portfolio for the second quarter of 2025 and since inception is summarized below.

1578 Partners, LP S&P 500 Gross Net Total Return 2025: Q2 19.90% 19.45% 10.94% Year-to-Date 19.30% 18.41% 6.20% Since Inception (08/01/15): Annualized 22.07% 20.24% 13.53% Cumulative 622.37% 521.88% 251.99% Click to enlarge

“Liberation Day” set the second quarter off to an inauspicious start. On April 2, Trump unveiled an array of “reciprocal” tariffs against virtually every country on the planet, including several islands inhabited mainly by penguins. The formula for the arbitrary and onerous tariffs seems to have come from ChatGPT. The Liberation Day tariffs would have brought the average effective U.S. tariff rate to 22.5%, up from 2.4% at the beginning of the year and above the 19.8% rate reached after the enactment of the infamous Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act in 1930. Many economists feared the tariffs would both stoke inflation and push the economy into a recession. Financial markets reeled. The S&P 500 plunged more than 10% in the two days following Liberation Day, and the CBOE Volatility Index briefly spiked to a level only hit during the most acute moments of the COVID pandemic and the Global Financial Crisis.

Financial markets languished in a state of acute stress until Trump partially backed down on April 9 by announcing a 90-day reprieve for all countries except China. The relief sent markets soaring and gave rise to the “TACO” acronym: Trump Always Chickens Out. Markets continued to recover over the remainder of the second quarter as signs of progress emerged on bilateral trade deals that would mitigate the damage threatened by the Liberation Day tariff regime. Progress toward the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act also supported the equity market’s recovery. By most estimates, the OBBBA will add more than $3 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade, but it will also bolster after-tax corporate profits — what matters most for equity valuations — and may provide a modest boost to economic growth.

Although it appears the economy will be spared the full brunt of the ill-conceived and detrimental tariffs Trump unveiled on April 2, the tariff regime that is increasingly coming into view will still be harmful. The Yale Budget Lab estimates that the average effective U.S. tariff rate will rise to 17.3% based on agreements announced as of this writing and considering resulting shifts in imports. That still represents an enormous increase from the average effective U.S. tariff rate in effect at the beginning of the year. Growth will slow, unemployment will increase and a bulge of inflation will pass through the economy. The Yale Budget Lab estimates inflation in the near future will be almost two percentage points higher than it otherwise would have been. Leading indicators of headline inflation, such as price indexes from purchasing manager surveys, clearly point to accelerating inflation in the months ahead. While Trump’s trade policies alone are unlikely to be sufficient to push the U.S. economy into a recession, they will leave it more vulnerable to any additional adverse shocks.

Exhibit 1: S&P Global U.S. PMI Output Prices Index vs. U.S. CPI Inflation

Our portfolio significantly outperformed the S&P 500 during the second quarter. Our positions in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. class A common stock (IBKR), Uber Technologies, Inc. common stock (UBER), Alphabet Inc. class C capital stock (GOOG), and Netflix, Inc. common stock (NFLX) each made notable contributions. IBKR, UBER, GOOG and NFLX gained 33.8%, 28.1%, 43.6% and 13.5%, respectively, during the second quarter. There were no noteworthy detractors from the portfolio’s performance during the quarter.

Performance Attribution

Positions that had a material impact on the portfolio’s mark-to-market performance for the quarter and year- to-date are outlined below.

Performance Attribution 2Q 2025 YTD 2025 Interactive Brokers Group 10.27% Uber 10.02% Uber 6.57% Interactive Brokers Group 8.25% Alphabet 1.66% Netflix 2.22% Netflix 1.35% Alphabet -0.98% Other 0.06% Other -0.22% Gross Performance 19.90% Gross Performance 19.30% Click to enlarge

Portfolio Composition

The composition of the portfolio at the end of the quarter is depicted below.

Portfolio Composition Equities – Long 87.00% Cash 13.00% Click to enlarge

During the quarter, we trimmed our position in NFLX. At the end of the quarter, our portfolio included seven long equity positions and cash.

Select Portfolio Updates

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)

This quarter’s portfolio update covers our position in Netflix, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ: NFLX), a compounder investment. We built our position in NFLX during the first half of 2022 at an average price of $244.02. At the time, Netflix faced a temporary slowdown in its growth. It has proven to be an archetypal example of Warren Buffett’s model for a great investment: a marvelous business that encounters a one-time huge, but solvable problem.

Originally founded as a U.S.-focused DVD-rental-by-mail service in 1997, Netflix has evolved into the preeminent streaming entertainment services company in the world, serving more than 300 million members in over 190 countries. Netflix offers its members unlimited access to an extensive selection of both original and licensed TV shows, films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages anytime, anywhere on any internet-connected screen.

Netflix’s business continues to thrive. Revenue grew 16% year-over-year in the second quarter due to more members, higher pricing and increased ad revenue. Every region posted double-digit revenue growth, excluding the impact foreign exchange rate changes. Although Netflix no longer reports its membership count quarterly, management indicated that membership growth exceeded internal expectations. The operating leverage inherent in Netflix’s business converted the strong topline results into eye-watering profit growth. Operating income grew 45% year-over-year. Netflix’s operating margin came in at 34%, up 700 basis points over the prior year. The company’s results for the second quarter brought free cash flow for the first half of 2025 to $4.9 billion, all of which was used to repurchase shares.

Looking at where Netflix stands today, it is remarkable to consider that most of the investment community had completely written off the company just three years ago due to a modest hiccup in its growth trajectory.

We began reducing our position in Netflix at the beginning of 2025. Netflix remains a great business with a bright future, but its stock clearly offers a notably lower prospective return above $1,000 than it did below $300. NFLX began the year as our second-largest position at just under 18% of the portfolio. It now sits at just over 2% of the portfolio.

Through the end of the second quarter, our investment in NFLX has delivered a 62.7% IRR and a 4.1x MOIC over our 41-month holding period.

The stress financial markets experienced at the beginning of the second quarter has eased, but the skies are far from clear for the global economy. The fallout from Trump’s trade policies will increasingly affect inflation, growth and employment in the months to come. Nonetheless, I remain confident that our portfolio is resilient and poised to deliver attractive returns over time.

After the end of the second quarter, we initiated a new position. The details of that position will be covered in the partner letter for the third quarter.

Thank you for your continued confidence and support.

Regards,

Marc Werres, Managing Partner

Important Disclosures The performance figures depicted herein relate to 1578 Partners, LP. This account serves as the model account for the taxable accounts Hinde Group manages. The performance of investor partner accounts may differ from the figures depicted herein for several reasons, including, but not limited to, cost basis differentials, the timing of account inflows, and tax considerations. 1578 Partners, LP’s gross results reflect the deduction of trading commissions and other fees charged by Hinde Group’s broker. Net results reflect the hypothetical deduction of management fees (1.5% of AUM per annum billed quarterly in advance). 1578 Partners, LP’s inception date is August 1, 2015. The statistical data regarding the performance of the S&P 500 was obtained from the website of S&P Dow Jones Indices. The S&P 500 returns shown do not represent the results of actual trading of investible assets/securities. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. All investments involve risk, including the loss of principal. The views expressed herein are those of Hinde Group as of the date indicated and may change without notice. Hinde Group may buy or sell any security at any time and is under no obligation to provide updates to the information contained herein. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.