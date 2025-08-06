Arista Networks Q2: A Bigger Surprise Coming

Uttam Dey
3.47K Followers

Summary

  • Arista Networks delivered a strong Q2 earnings beat, raising CY25 guidance and signaling more upside ahead, especially with AI networking and enterprise demand accelerating.
  • Management's bullish outlook, improved enterprise segment, and VeloCloud acquisition position Arista for higher-margin growth and further guidance upgrades at Analyst Day.
  • Valuation remains attractive versus peers, with my updated price target of $140 reflecting increased EBITDA growth and margin expansion potential for CY25 and CY26.
  • Despite competitive headwinds, Arista's leadership in data center switches and rising enterprise revenues support my continued Buy rating and upgraded price target.
Saving money to pay for the Internet

Okssi68/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

It’s been tough being an investor in Arista Networks (NASDAQ:ANET) this year and watching Arista’s peers zoom past its very nose.

Arista still maintains leadership in the market for data center Ethernet switches, but the chatter this year about

This article was written by

Uttam Dey
3.47K Followers
Uttam is a growth-oriented investment analyst whose equity research primarily focuses on the technology sector. Semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud software are some of the key sectors that are regularly researched and published by him. His research also focuses on other areas such as MedTech, Defense Tech, and Renewable Energy. In addition, Uttam also authors The Pragmatic Optimist Newsletter along with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on the newsletter as well as on this platform. Their newsletter gets regularly cited by leading publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, etc. Prior to publishing his research, Uttam worked in Silicon Valley, leading teams for some of the largest technology firms in the world, including Apple and Google.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ANET Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ANET

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ANET
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News