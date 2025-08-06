Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was one of the first victims of the dot-com bubble. At its peak, CSCO traded at around $80 or 220x its diluted EPS. That didn’t last long, though; the bubble burst, the market corrected, and the stock dropped below $20.
Cisco's Comeback: The Explosive AI Bet You Don't Want To Miss
Summary
- Cisco Systems, Inc.'s strong Q3 performance, robust recurring revenue from security and networking, and consistent earnings beats support my Buy rating.
- AI infrastructure momentum and strategic Middle East partnerships position Cisco for long-term growth and reduced revenue concentration risk.
- Despite near-term guidance for slower growth, CSCO stock's valuation is attractive, the dividend profile is solid, and its core business remains resilient.
- Cisco’s not flashy like Nvidia, but it’s quietly selling the shovels in this AI gold rush—and cashing in.
