Stock Buybacks Are Pushing Radian Group's Book Value Higher (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- I am upgrading Radian Group to Hold from Sell, primarily due to reduced downside risk and the stock trading below book value.
- Radian faces persistent headwinds from a weak US housing market, with no clear catalyst for outperformance until home buying activity normalizes.
- The company’s aggressive share buybacks at prices below book value are a meaningful positive, supporting book value growth despite lackluster core business results.
- I see no near-term reason for optimism; I would not add to RDN positions until the housing market recovers and prospects for earnings growth improve.
