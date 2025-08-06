Janus Henderson Global Research Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Janus Henderson Investors
3.58K Followers

Summary

  • The Fund returned 13.86% and the MSCI World IndexSM returned 11.47%.
  • Stock selection in the information technology sector contributed to relative performance, while stock selection in the consumer discretionary sector detracted.
  • We continue to seek out companies with high-quality business models and balance sheets, robust cash flow, and proven management teams.

Magnifying glass on top of financial market info

SusanneB

Investment environment

  • Global equities rose in U.S. dollar terms, supported by resilient economic growth and moderating inflation.
  • Stocks encountered volatility early in the quarter after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs that raised fears of a global trade

This article was written by

Janus Henderson Investors
3.58K Followers
Janus Henderson Investors exists to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Formed in 2017 from the merger between Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors, we are committed to adding value through active management. For us, active is more than our investment approach – it is the way we translate ideas into action, how we communicate our views and the partnerships we build in order to create the best outcomes for clients. While our investment managers have the flexibility to follow approaches best suited to their areas of expertise, overall our people come together as a team. This is reflected in our Knowledge. Shared ethos, which informs the dialogue across the business and drives our commitment to empowering clients to make better investment and business decisions.www.janushenderson.com

Recommended For You

About JDWAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JDWAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JDWNX
--
JAWWX
--
JDWAX
--
JDWRX
--
JWGRX
--
JWWCX
--
JWWFX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News