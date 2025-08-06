A Few Holdings Where We See An Attractive Set-Up

Fiduciary Management Inc
Summary

  • We focus on value-oriented investing, seeking quality companies trading at discounts due to temporary dislocations, offering margin of safety and downside protection.
  • Insight Enterprises is positioned to outgrow the IT industry, with scale advantages and potential for double-digit EPS growth as end-market demand recovers.
  • Masco Corp. benefits from strong brands, disciplined capital allocation, and consistent free cash flow, currently trading at a depressed valuation despite its strengths.
  • Techtronic Industries is a global leader in cordless power tools, with innovation and market leadership not fully reflected in its discounted valuation.

The following segment was excerpted from Fiduciary Management's Q2 2025 Investment Strategy Outlook

In every stock market, there are always attractive values to be uncovered. Businesses with obvious growth and momentum tend to trade at big valuation multiples. Expectations are

This article was written by

Fiduciary Management Inc
Fiduciary Management, Inc. (“FMI”), founded in 1980, is an independent money management firm based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. FMI’s equity investing strategies apply a value discipline, with a focused approach firmly rooted in fundamental research. As of 3/31/2024, FMI has approximately $16.1 billion in AUA ($15.8 Billion AUM). Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fiduciary Management and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fiduciary Management's official channels.

