Glencore plc (GLCNF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Glencore plc (OTCPK:GLCNF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gary Nagle - CEO & Director

Martin Fewings - Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Steven Kalmin - Chief Financial Officer

Xavier Wagner - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alain Gabriel - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Benjamin James Davis - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Christopher LaFemina - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Daniel Edward Major - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Dominic O'Kane - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Ephrem Ravi - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Izak Jan Rossouw - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Jason Robert Fairclough - BofA Securities, Research Division

Liam Fitzpatrick - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Matthew Greene - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Myles Allsop - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Richard James Hatch - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division

Robert Alan Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Glencore 2025 Half Year Results Conference Call and Webcast.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Martin Fewings, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Martin Fewings

Thank you. Good morning. Thank you for joining us wherever you are. This morning from the Glencore side, Gary Nagle, CEO; Steve Kalmin, CFO; and our Chief Operating Officer, Xavier Wagner, will be presenting today.

I'll hand over to Gary now.

Gary Nagle

Thanks, Martin. Good morning, everybody, and good afternoon for those dialing in from other parts of the world. Thank you for joining us for our first half results presentation for 2025. The presentation is up on the website. Some of you will have it already. I think Martin