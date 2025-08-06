GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) reported an upbeat q2’25 earnings with below-consensus guidance for eq3’25, resulting in a -9%+ price decline in GFS shares post earnings. Despite the relatively lackluster forecast for eq3’25, I believe GFS may be positioned for exceptional growth
GlobalFoundries Faces Near-Term Headwinds, Positioned For Industrial Growth
Summary
- GFS reported solid Q2'25 results but issued soft Q3 guidance, leading to a sharp share price decline and cautious market sentiment.
- Despite near-term headwinds, I see strong long-term growth potential in industrial robotics, automotive, satellite tech, and smart glasses markets.
- Valuing GFS at $36.60/share (7.79x eFY26 EV/aEBITDA), I recommend a cautious Buy, expecting shares may trend lower before rebounding.
- With new semiconductor tariffs imminent, I advise waiting for policy clarity before investing, as GFS's global footprint may help mitigate tariff impacts.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.