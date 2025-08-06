Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2025 7:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Colleen Mettler - Vice President of Investor Relations
Michael J. Baughman - Executive VP, Chief Accounting Officer & CFO
Ram R. Krishnan - Executive VP & COO
Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai - President, CEO & Director
Conference Call Participants
Andrew Alec Kaplowitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Andrew Burris Obin - BofA Securities, Research Division
Charles Stephen Tusa - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Deane Michael Dray - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Jeffrey Todd Sprague - Vertical Research Partners, LLC
Joseph John O'Dea - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Nicole Sheree DeBlase - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Nigel Edward Coe - Wolfe Research, LLC
Scott Reed Davis - Melius Research LLC
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Emerson Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Colleen Mettler, Vice President of Investor Relations at Emerson. Please go ahead.
Colleen Mettler
Good morning, and thank you for joining Emerson's Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. This morning, I am joined by President and Chief Executive Officer, Lal Karsanbhai; Chief Financial Officer, Mike Baughman; and Chief Operating Officer, Ram Krishnan.
As always, I encourage everyone to follow along with the slide presentation, which is available on our website.
Please turn to Slide 2. This presentation may include forward-looking statements, which contain a degree of business risk and uncertainty. Please take time to read the safe harbor statement and note on non-GAAP measures.
I will now pass the call over to Emerson's President and CEO, Lal Karsanbhai, for his opening remarks.
Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai
Thank you, Colleen. Good morning, everyone. I would like to begin by
- Read more current EMR analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts