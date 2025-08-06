Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • The Fund returned 1.87% and the Russell 2000® Value Index returned 4.97%.
  • Our focus on value companies we consider higher quality-i.e., companies that are well-managed and growing, with strong free cash flow and low debt levels-led to relative underperformance.
  • On a stock selection basis, relative performance was hindered by our position in medical device maker Globus Medical.

At a glance

Performance

The Fund returned 1.87% and the Russell 2000® Value Index returned 4.97%.

Contributors/detractors

Stock selection in consumer discretionary and materials detracted from relative performance, while stock selection in industrials and financials contributed.

Outlook

We

