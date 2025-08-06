SMCI Tanking 17% Is Our Buy Signal

Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Super Micro reported Q4 results, dragging the stock down over 15% after cutting FY26 guidance from $40B to at least $33B and trailing consensus for the quarter.
  • The post-earnings crash makes SMCI a compelling swing trade given the stock's trend to bounce back post-earnings sell-off and the expanding AI server market by both tier-1 players and neocloud guys.
  • SMCI's DCBBS solutions and liquid cooling tech should enhance its time-to-market edge and boost its competitive advantage.
  • Long-term holding is too risky, in our opinion, due to margin pressure and competition, but the current pullback presents an attractive trading opportunity as near-term expectations reset.
Close up of metal scissors cutting black wire

GoodLifeStudio

On Tuesday after the bell, Super Micro (NASDAQ:SMCI) reported its Q4 earnings, which dragged the stock down roughly 16% and it continues dropping in pre-market trading, because of lackluster results for the quarter and, more importantly, a worse-than-expected outlook for Q1. Adjusted earnings

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros
10.99K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SMCI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

