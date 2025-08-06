Sugar is a critical ingredient in food and fuel. Sugar is an agricultural commodity that comes from two sources: sugarcane, which grows in tropical regions, and sugar beets, which can thrive in more temperate climates.

The chart shows that Brazil is the world’s leading sugar producer, with around one-quarter of the global production.

Russia is the leading sugar beet producer, but sugar beet output is often subsidized by countries. Brazil leads the world in unsubsidized sugar exports.

In 2024, Brazil accounted for nearly half the world’s free-market sugar exports. While the United States processes corn into ethanol, Brazil’s sugarcane is the main ingredient in the country's biofuel processing. Therefore, the world sugar price can be highly sensitive to crude oil and gasoline prices.

Sugar trades in the futures markets in the soft commodities sector on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The Teucrium Sugar ETF (NYSEARCA:CANE) tracks ICE world sugar prices as it holds a portfolio of sugar futures contracts.

CANE’s Overview

The Teucrium website highlights that “The Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE) provides investors an easy way to gain exposure to the price of sugar futures in a brokerage account.”

Seeking Alpha’s Fund Profile for CANE states:

The Teucrium Sugar Fund ETF’s Objectives

CANE’s primary objective is to mirror the price action in a portfolio of actively traded sugar futures contracts.

The Teucrium website highlights CANE’s objectives:

Sugar is one of the most liquidly traded agricultural soft commodity products. Teucrium highlights that “CANE may be held as a core component of your overall exposure to agriculture.”

Volatility of the CANE ETF versus the World Sugar Futures Market Since Inception

The CANE ETF began trading in September 2011. The highest volatility in a futures market typically occurs in the nearby contract, as it attracts the most speculative interest.

The monthly continuous contract chart of the ICE world sugar futures highlights monthly historical volatility at 20.66% in early August 2025. The range since September 2011 has been from 7.98% in June 2013 to 43.47% in September 2024.

The CANE ETF exhibits a lower historical volatility of 13.63% in early August 2025. Moreover, the range since September 2011 has also been lower than that of the continuous CBOT futures contract, ranging from 6.69% in August 2013 to 34.91% in January 2024.

The bottom line is that CANE’s portfolio of three active contracts results in lower historical volatility compared to the nearby world sugar futures contract.

CANE’s Strategy

Commodity prices can be highly volatile, and world free-market sugar futures are not an exception. The term structure, or the price differential between delivery months, can be as volatile as the underlying price of the nearby contract. Moreover, agricultural tropical commodities, such as sugar, are susceptible to weather events and seasonality during the annual planting, growing, and harvest seasons. Moreover, political and economic events in Brazil, the world’s leading free-market sugarcane producer and exporter, can impact logistics and prices. Additionally, crude oil and gasoline prices can impact sugar availability as Brazil processes sugarcane into ethanol. Therefore, the ICE world sugar futures can experience significant price variance when the active month contract rolls to the next actively traded contract. Speculators and hedgers will either roll risk positions or liquidate during roll periods, adding to sugar’s price volatility.

Teucrium has addressed the “roll risk” by excluding the nearby futures contract. Owning three actively traded deferred futures contracts mitigates risks by eliminating the “roll risk” when the nearby contract nears its first delivery date.

The three-contract strategy, excluding the nearby futures contract, accounts for the CANE ETF’s lower historical volatility compared to that of the continuous ICE futures contract.

CANE’s Holdings

World sugar futures trade on the Intercontinental Exchange in the commodity asset classes’ soft commodities sector. CANE’s most recent top holdings include:

As the chart shows, CANE invests its assets in three close to equally weighted ICE world sugar futures contracts.

CANE Offers Options

The CANE ETF offers put and call option contracts.

The chart highlights the put and call offering for the CANE ETF product. As of early August 2025, the options offered are for expiration on August 15, 2025, September 19, 2025, October 17, 2025, and January 16, 2026.

Risks with the CANE ETF

Seeking Alpha’s ETF Grades highlight the risks associated with the CANE ETF.

At the time of this writing (August 2025), World Futures and the CANE ETF have been in a bear market since November 2023, earning the ETF a D- grade in momentum.

CANE also charges a 0.93% management fee. The high expense ratio earns a failing F grade for expenses. CANE pays no dividend.

The risk in the volatile world sugar futures market, along with the bearish trend, receives a D- grade in the risk category.

Meanwhile, at $10.83 per share in early August, CANE had $13.86 million in assets under management. CANE trades an average of below 63,000 shares daily. Moreover, the low open interest, which represents the total of open long and short positions in the CANE put and call options, receives a failing F grade in liquidity.

Illiquidity in the CANE ETF is a leading risk. Meanwhile, the potentially volatile nature of world sugar futures contributes to the ETF’s elevated risk.

Tax Considerations

The CANE ETF is structured as a commodity pool or limited partnership that invests in sugar futures contracts. Therefore, investors owning CANE will receive an annual Schedule K-1 form detailing the investor’s share of the fund’s profits, losses, and income.

K-1 reports tend to arrive later than most 1099s, which could delay tax filing.

CANEs futures contracts are subject to “mark-to-market” accounting. Therefore, any unrealized losses or gains in open positions are treated as if the contracts were sold, creating potential tax liability.

The 60/40 rule applies to gains and losses from commodity futures contracts. The split tax treatment means the IRS considers 60% of the gains to be long-term capital gains, taxed at the lower long-term capital gain rate. However, the IRS considers 40% of short-term capital gains to be taxed at the investor’s ordinary tax rate, which could be as high as 37%. The maximum blended capital gains rate under the 60/40 rule is currently 27.84%.

Investors can use losses from CANE to offset capital gains and potentially up to $3,000 of ordinary income annually.

The states can have different treatment for the K-1 gains and losses.

No Peers Currently Dedicated to the World Sugar Market

While some diversified commodity ETF products have exposure to world sugar futures, there are no dedicated world sugar ETF or ETN products, reflecting the world sugar’s price action in the futures market. CANE is the only ETF that provides direct exposure to the world sugar price through its portfolio of actively traded deferred ICE world sugar futures contracts.

Suitability

CANE is suitable for investors and traders seeking exposure to the specific soft agricultural product. CANE is an unleveraged product, so it does not experience time decay.

CANE is not suitable for market participants unfamiliar with the risks associated with volatile soft commodity markets.

The bottom line is that ETFs like CANE contain significant and complex tax considerations. Investors should consult a qualified tax advisor for personalized guidance on considering the suitability of these products.

Pros and Cons

CANE’s Pros:

Direct exposure to one of the world’s leading and most liquid soft commodities, world free-market sugar.

Exposure to sugar prices in standard brokerage accounts, avoiding the margin and other requirements of the ICE futures markets.

Lower historical volatility than the world sugar futures because of the deferred contract construction.

Mitigating the “roll risk” by excluding the nearby futures contract, which attracts more speculative interest.

CANE can outperform the highly speculative nearby contract on the downside, limiting losses during bearish trends.

Diversification of portfolios with commodities, an alternative asset class.

Sector and individual diversification from exposure to world free-market sugar prices.

CANE's Cons:

Tax considerations with an annual K-1.

Low liquidity in CANE options and the ETF at times.

High expense ratio over the 0.90% level.

Most volatility occurs in the nearby world sugar futures contract that attracts the most speculative interest. CANE can underperform the nearby contract during bull markets that impact the nearby futures contract.

World sugar futures trade for different hours in the futures market, while the CANE ETF is only available during stock market hours. The ETF can miss highs or lows in the futures when the stock market or the ICE sugar futures market is closed.

Conclusion

The CANE ETF is the only option for investors and traders seeking exposure to world free-market sugar prices without venturing into the futures arena. Understanding the risks and potential rewards of agricultural commodity markets, as well as the idiosyncratic nature of the world sugar market, is crucial when considering a risk position using the CANE ETF.

Editor's note: This article is intended to provide a general overview of the ETF for educational purposes only and, unlike other articles on Seeking Alpha, does not offer an investment opinion about the ETF.