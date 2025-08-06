We're now in the thick of the Q2 earnings season, and for the most part, many companies (particularly growth stocks) are delivering disappointing quarters. Even a "beat and raise" is insufficient to spark a continued rally for stocks with stretched valuations, a potential signal that the stock market
Arista: Difficult To Argue With This Rapid Growth Acceleration (Upgrade)
Summary
- Arista Networks delivered accelerating revenue and EPS growth in Q2, driven by strong AI datacenter demand, bucking the trend of disappointing tech earnings this season.
- I'm upgrading Arista to a "Buy", as my previous valuation concerns are outweighed by multi-year AI tailwinds and expanding software-driven TAM.
- Arista's category leadership, rising gross margins, and consistent revenue acceleration justify its premium valuation despite a high P/E multiple (>40x).
- With Q2 revenue up 30% and management raising full-year guidance, I see Arista as a rare large-cap tech winner worth holding for further upside.
