The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Carlos A. Gomez - EVP, Treasurer & Head of Investor Relations
Hugh F. Johnston - Senior Executive VP & CFO
Robert A. Iger - CEO & Director
Conference Call Participants
Benjamin Daniel Swinburne - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
David Karnovsky - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Jessica Jean Reif Ehrlich Cohen - BofA Securities, Research Division
John Christopher Hodulik - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Kannan Venkateshwar - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Kutgun Maral - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Michael C. Morris - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division
Peter Lawler Supino - Wolfe Research, LLC
Robert S. Fishman - MoffettNathanson LLC
Steven Lee Cahall - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
ig - Unidentified Company
ts r - Unidentified Company
ser - Unidentified Company
ed. - Unidentified Company
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Walt Disney Company Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please also note, today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Carlos Gomez, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Carlos A. Gomez
Good morning. It's my pleasure to welcome everyone to The Walt Disney Company's Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Our press release, Form 10-Q and management's posted prepared remarks were issued earlier this morning and are available on our website at www.disney.com/investors. Today's call is being webcast, and a replay and transcript will be made available on our website after the call.
Before we begin, please take note of our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements on our IR website. Today's call may include forward-looking statements that we make pursuant to
- Read more current DIS analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts