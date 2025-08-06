Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2025 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Damian Paul Gammell - CEO & Executive Director

Ed Walker - Chief Financial Officer

Sarah Willett - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Bonnie Lee Herzog - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Carlos Alberto Laboy - HSBC Global Investment Research

Charlie Higgs - Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division

Edward Brampton Mundy - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Eric Adam Serotta - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Lauren Rae Lieberman - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Matthew Ford - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Mitchell John Collett - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Nadine Sarwat - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Richard Withagen - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division

Robert Edward Ottenstein - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Sanjeet Aujla - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Simon Lynsay Hales - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Usama Tariq - ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to today's Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Half Year 2025 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I must advise you that this conference call is being recorded today.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy, Sarah Willett. Please go ahead, Sarah.

Sarah Willett

Thank you all for joining us today. I'm here with Damian Gammell, our CEO; and our CFO, Ed Walker. Before I hand over to Damian, a reminder of our cautionary statements. This call will contain forward-looking management comments and other statements reflecting our outlook. These comments should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary language contained in today's release as well as the detailed cautionary statements found in reports filed with the U.K., U.S., Dutch and Spanish authorities. A copy of this information is available