Precision Drilling: 20% Free Cash Flow Yield Continues To Support Bull Thesis

Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Precision Drilling has gone precisely in the wrong direction since we first wrote on the stock.
  • The recent quarterly results once again reinforced the view that the market is getting this wrong.
  • We go over how we are playing it and why the odds of losing money are extremely low.
Oil production with Canada flag, petrol industry. Oil pumps with Canada flag on economic graph

IherPhoto

All values are in CAD unless noted otherwise.

Precision Drilling (TSX:PD:CA) has struggled to deliver for us since we first wrote on it. Adding insult to injury, it has trailed the AI mania du jour (also known as the S&P 7) by 21%.

Are you looking for Real Yields that reduce portfolio volatility?

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best-value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best-priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.

This article was written by

Trapping Value
46.03K Followers

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PD:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PD:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PD:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDS
--
PD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News