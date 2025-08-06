PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust: A Switch To The 8.9% Yielding Baby Bond

Summary

  • PennyMac offers a high 13.5% dividend yield, but I prefer their baby bonds for better protection and similar income, especially in tax-exempt accounts.
  • Rising interest rates have pressured PennyMac's core mortgage business, leading to 12 straight quarters of net interest losses.
  • Despite risks, PennyMac has grown its loan portfolio and liquidity, but leverage ratios are rising and litigation over preferred shares adds uncertainty.
  • I recommend switching from Series C preferred shares to baby bonds like PMTV, as they offer equal yield with greater safety against management discretion or legal outcomes.
Introduction

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investments surrounding the mortgage market, also known as an mREIT. The company’s shares are currently trading at a 52-week low as investors weigh current market risks

About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PMT.PR.C either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

