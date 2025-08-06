Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
154.65K Followers

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2025 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David S. Moore - Executive VP of US Operations & Member of Management Board
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode - Head of Investor Relations
Karsten Munk Knudsen - Executive VP, CFO & Member of the Management Board
Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen - President, CEO & Member of Management Board
Ludovic Helfgott - Executive VP of Product & Portfolio Strategy and Member of Management Board
Martin Holst Lange - Executive VP of Development & Member of the Management Board
Maziar Mike Doustdar - Executive VP of International Operations & Member of the Management Board

Conference Call Participants

Emmanuel Douglas Papadakis - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Evan David Seigerman - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Martin Parkhoi - SEB, Research Division
Michael Novod - Nordea Markets, Research Division
Michael Thomas Nedelcovych - TD Cowen, Research Division
Peter Verdult - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division
Richard Vosser - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Sachin Jain - BofA Securities, Research Division

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2025 Novo Nordisk Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Jacob Rode, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to this Novo Nordisk Earnings Call for the First Half Year of 2025. My name is Jacob Rode, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Novo Nordisk.

And with me today, I have CEO of Novo Nordisk, Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen; Executive Vice President, Product and Portfolio Strategy, Ludovic Helfgott; Executive Vice President, U.S. Operations, Dave Moore; Executive Vice President and Head of Development, Martin Holst Lange; Chief Financial Officer, Karsten Knudsen; and finally, Executive Vice President, International Operations

Recommended For You

About NVO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVO

Trending Analysis

Trending News