Super Micro Computer: The Illusion Of A Miss
Summary
- The stock dropped on the illusion of a miss, guiding $33B vs. $29.8B, but misjudged against a vague $40B comment.
- Supermicro guided FY 2026 revenue of at least $33 billion, implying over 50% YoY growth from FY 2025’s $22 billion result.
- Q4 FY 2025 non-GAAP gross margin dropped to 9.6%, impacted by hyperscaler mix and next-gen platform ramp costs.
- DCBBS is projected to contribute 20–30% of revenue by summer 2026, unlocking blended margins of 14–17%.
- Free cash flow reached $841 million in Q4, with net cash of $412 million, supporting expansion without equity dilution.
