Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has just published a concerning quarterly report, but while many investors recognize Tesla's severe issues within its core business, they seem to ignore it on behalf of other business
Tesla: The Worst Is Yet To Come
Summary
- Tesla, Inc.'s core automotive business is declining, with significant year-over-year revenue drops and shrinking market share in key regions.
- Other segments like energy and services, while profitable, are too small to offset automotive weakness and overall revenue decline.
- Operating margins and free cash flow have contracted sharply, leaving Tesla's financial health in a precarious position.
- With expiring EV tax incentives and no turnaround in sight, TSLA stock's valuation is unsustainable; I maintain a Strong Sell rating.
