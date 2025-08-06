Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bradley Joseph - Vice President of Global Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Eduardo Guarita Bezerra - Executive VP & CFO

Patrick Lockwood-Taylor - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Ethan Harris Brown - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Keith Jude Devas - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Susan Kay Anderson - Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Perrigo Q2 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. I would now like to turn the conference over to Bradley Joseph. Please go ahead.

Bradley Joseph

Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Perrigo's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. I hope you all had a chance to review our press release issued today. A copy of the release and presentation for today's discussion are available within the Investors section of the perrigo.com website. Joining today's call are President and CEO, Patrick Lockwood-Taylor; and CFO, Eduardo Bezerra.

I'd like to remind everyone that during this presentation, participants will make certain forward-looking statements. Please refer to the slides for information regarding these statements, which are subject to important risks and uncertainties. We will reference adjusted financial measures that are non-GAAP in nature, See the appendix to the earnings presentation for additional details and reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures presented.

Two quick items before we start. First, unless stated, all financial results discussed and presented are on a continuing operations basis. Second, organic growth excludes acquisitions, divestitures, exited products and foreign currency fluctuations in both comparable periods. And third, Patrick's discussion will focus solely on non-GAAP results, except as otherwise noted.

And with that, I'm pleased to