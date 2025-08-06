Angi Inc. (ANGI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Andrew Russakoff - Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey W. Kip - CEO & Director
Conference Call Participants
Audrey Francis Stuart - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Cory Alan Carpenter - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Daniel Louis Kurnos - The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division
Eric James Sheridan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Matthew Dorrian Condon - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division
Sergio Roberto Segura - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Vanessa Fong - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Angi Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please also note today's event is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Andrew Russakof, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Andrew Russakoff
Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Rusty here, CFO of Angi Inc., and welcome to the Angi Inc. second quarter earnings call. Joining me today is Jeff Kip, CEO of Angi. Angi has also published a shareholder letter, which is currently available on the Investor Relations section of Angi's website. We will not be reading the shareholder letter on this call. I'll soon pass it over to Jeff for a few introductory remarks and then open it up to Q&A.
Before we get to that, I'd like to remind you that during this presentation, we may make certain statements that are considered forward-looking under the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may include, since related to our outlook, strategy and future performance and are based on our current expectations and on information currently available to us. Actual outcomes and risks may differ materially from the future results expressed or implied in these statements due to a number of risks
- Read more current ANGI analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts