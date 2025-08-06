By Scott Kennedy, Produced with Colorado Wealth Management Fund

Introduction

PennyMac Mortgage Trust (NYSE:PMT) had a bit of a an underperforming quarter - nothing terrible but a little below my expectations. A few parts of the business did fine, but higher borrowing costs ate into profits. I still see them as slightly undervalued and the dividend remains unchanged.

Commentary

Quarterly BV Fluctuation: Minor - Modest Underperformance (2.6% Variance).

Net Interest Spread: Minor - Modest Underperformance ($0.03 Variance).

A bit of an underperforming quarter regarding PennyMac Mortgage Trust’s BV, in my opinion. However, nothing material (still within range). PMT recorded a minor BV decrease vs. my projection of a relatively unchanged/very minor decrease. As a reminder, PMT’s BV accuracy is usually a harder feat to accomplish when considering all the moving parts within the company’s business model (numerous sub-portfolios). This also considers the continued notable sector volatility regarding asset pricing and all the different types of derivative instruments management utilizes at any given point in time. two quarters ago, I was able to project PMT’s BV within 0.2% (basically an exact match). During Q1 2025 and Q2 2025, when strategies/decisions had larger “consequences” due to quickly shifting interest rates/yields, my variance was a bit larger at 2.0% and 2.6%, respectively. As such, let us briefly discuss how PMT’s segments/sub-portfolios performed when compared to my expectations.

First, unlike the prior quarter, PMT experienced a quick reversal/increase in correspondent loan acquisitions/volume within the company’s origination/production platform (including loans sold to PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI)) during Q2 2025 when compared to Q1 2025. This was correctly anticipated. This was mainly due to the decrease in mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields during Q1 2025 (last quarter) and seasonality (spring selling season). PMT had conventional correspondent loan acquisitions of $23.0 and $29.8 billion during Q1 2025 and Q2 2025, respectively. When calculated, a quarterly increase of 30% which slightly surpassed my mean projection of a 25% increase. Most origination platforms (even outside mREITs) have seen fairly similar types of Q2 2025 volume increases (usually a quarterly “lag” when compared to general mortgage interest rate movements). However, PMT’s volume expansion came at a price: GOS margin declines during Q2 2025 (even a bit more than I expected). Both factors resulted in a very slightly smaller net valuation gain on loans acquired for sale within the company’s correspondent loans sub-portfolio when compared to my expectations (see table below; first row of accounts).

Second, for the sixth straight quarter, PMT recorded a very similar net valuation fluctuation within the company’s CRT sub-portfolio when compared to my expectations (see table below; second row of accounts). After a handful of quarters where CRT investments, as a whole, experienced spread tightening, spreads began to widen out during March 2025, which quickly accelerated during early April 2025. However, spreads quickly re-tightened during late April – June 2025. In addition, credit risk within PMT’s various CRT vehicles has remained very subdued, which remains a positive catalyst/trend. Delinquencies were basically flat during Q3 2024 – Q2 2025 (remained under 1.5%; nothing alarming). This was correctly anticipated.

Third, the valuation fluctuations within PMT’s MSR sub-portfolio slightly underperformed my expectations during Q2 2025 (see table below; third row of accounts). However, nothing alarming. Simply put, slightly higher prepayment speeds when compared to my expectations. When broken out, this included MSR amortization of ($98) million and “pure” valuation changes of $23 million (based on longer-term prepayment and default expectations). In comparison, I projected MSR amortization of ($90) million and pure valuation changes of $25 million. PMT experienced a minor UPB decrease within the company’s MSR sub-portfolio during Q2 2025 (basically roll-off). This matched my expectations. PMT’s MSR sub-portfolio experienced a quarterly unchanged valuation multiple of 6.1x during Q1 2025 and Q2 2025. In comparison, I also projected a valuation multiple of 6.1x during Q2 2025.

Fourth, PMT’s MBS (mainly agency) and residential whole loans sub-portfolios very slightly - slightly underperformed my expectations from a BV perspective (see table below; fourth row of accounts). This was mainly due to PMT slightly reducing the size of the company’s fixed-rate agency MBS sub-portfolio by ($115) million (when excluding FMV changes). I anticipated a relatively unchanged portfolio size. Generally speaking, a smaller portfolio size directly led to a less enhanced valuation gain as pricing quickly increased during late June 2025. PMT continued to expand the company’s residential whole loans sub-portfolio during Q2 2025. PMT increased the company’s residential whole loans by 32% during Q2 2025 (after a 15% increase during Q1 2025) which exceeded my projection of a mean increase of 25%. However, this additional volume, as noted above, really did not “trickle down” to PMT’s income statement. This includes net spread metrics which was a bit disappointing (discussed in a bit). PMT continued to finance a bulk of these loans through securitizations.

Fifth, PMT’s hedging/derivative instruments sub-portfolio very slightly - slightly underperformed my expectations from a BV perspective (see table below; 5th row of accounts). As pointed out in the past, management utilizes 10 - 15 different types of hedges during any given quarter (very complex versus most peers). In addition, unlike most sector peers, PMT constantly switches between net long (short) positions during the quarter in some instruments as management sees fit regarding interest rate risk strategies. Simply put, sometimes it's hard to “pinpoint” exact strategies during any given quarter. Unlike the prior quarter, whereas PMT’s larger derivatives net valuation loss versus my expectations was due to a couple assumptions/strategies that simply did not play out, strictly by comparing the company’s fairly similar derivatives net valuation loss vs. my expectations during Q2 2025, there were likely no “notable” surprises regarding underlying compositional changes this quarter. Until PMT provides the company’s 10-Q report/filing, I cannot reconcile all the underlying derivative instrument changes/fluctuations.

Finally, PMT’s income tax (provision)/benefit account slightly - modestly underperformed my expectations (see table below; sixth row of accounts). This can be one of those “quirky” accounts from quarter-to-quarter. The following quote from PMT’s earnings press release explains why there was a larger-than-anticipated variance within this account during Q2 2025:

“…PMT recorded a provision for tax expense of $9.5 million, which includes a non-recurring tax expense of $14.0 million primarily from the repricing of deferred tax balances due to state apportionment changes driven by recent legislation…”

Simply put, no one outside say internal management or a third party taxation firm could have projected/modeled for this extraordinary event/expense.

Moving on, unfortunately, PMT is one of the rare mREIT peers that does not provide an “official” core earnings/EAD metric. As such, I cannot provide commentary on that specific metric. When strictly reviewing net interest spreads (which excludes unrealized and realized valuation gains/losses), PMT reported a modest increase in interest income while also recording a slightly more modest increase in interest expense. As such, a very slight worsening in net spreads (higher net spread expense). This was a bit disappointing, especially with PMT’s slightly larger-than-anticipated quarterly origination and subsequent securitization volumes. One main culprit here was simply higher financing/borrowing costs when compared to my expectations which simply “ate into” PMT’s net interest spread. PMT’s net interest spread was a ($0.03) per common share underperformance when compared to my expectations.

So, a bit of an underperforming quarter regarding PMT’s BV and net spread metrics. However, there was a bit more encouraging news regarding PMT’s forward guidance which basically saves the company from a percentage recommendation range downgrade in my opinion (more on this in a bit).

As such, a risk/performance rating of 3.5 for PMT remains appropriate in the current environment/over the foreseeable future for this mREIT. Remember, if rates/yields remain "higher-for-longer," PMT can better combat this type of scenario via the company’s MSR sub-portfolio. PMT can also manage a gradually decreasing interest rate/yield environment through active portfolio management.

BV Performance (Actual Vs. Estimated)

Change or Maintain

BV/NAV Adjustment (BV/NAV Used Interchangeably): Our projection for current BV/NAV per share was adjusted: Down ($0.40) (to account for the actual 6/30/2025 BV/NAV Vs. prior projection). Price targets have already been adjusted to reflect the change in BV/NAV. The update is included in the card below and the subscriber spreadsheets.

Our projection for current BV/NAV per share was adjusted: (to account for the actual 6/30/2025 BV/NAV Vs. prior projection). Price targets have already been adjusted to reflect the change in BV/NAV. The update is included in the card below and the subscriber spreadsheets. Percentage Recommendation Range (Relative to CURRENT BV/NAV) : No Change.

: No Change. Risk/Performance Rating: No Change. Remains at 3.5.

Earnings Results

Note: BV at the end of the quarter.

Valuation

Ending Notes/Commentary

As alluded to above, PMT now forecasts, prior to any quarterly valuation fluctuations, adjusted diluted earnings of $0.38 per common share over the foreseeable future. This is a $0.03 per common share increase when compared to Q1 2025. This is encouraging since a steeper yield curve generally bodes well regarding potential/modeled investment returns. This is mainly due to projected more enhanced returns regarding PMT’s agency/non-agency MBS and correspondent loan production (and subsequent loan securitizations) sub-portfolios. This is only partially offset by slightly higher prepayment speeds with PMT’s MSR sub-portfolio.

As such, my previously-disclosed PMT dividend range of $0.35 - $0.40 per common share for Q3 2025 remains unchanged at a 90% probability (odds within this range continue to favor an unchanged dividend).

PMT is currently deemed slightly undervalued (hence our Buy recommendation). As such, PMT is not overvalued but, to remain unbiased, does not have “great” value either (beginning to have “good” value though).