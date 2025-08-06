Cloudflare's Meme-Like Valuations Not Supported By Fundamentals

Juxtaposed Ideas
14.17K Followers

Summary

  • NET's high-growth, profitable cadence, and improving performance metrics have been well rewarded through the triple-digit stock price rally.
  • The same has been observed in the overly expensive P/E valuations, albeit nearing meme-like levels, which we have observed in PLTR and TSLA.
  • Combined with the deteriorating balance sheet and the aggressive go-to-market strategies, we believe that NET's investment thesis does not appear compelling here.
  • This is especially since there is an uncertain stock price return profile at current nose-bleed valuation levels, barring a drastic acceleration in its adj EPS growth in the triple digits.
  • This is especially worsened by NET's higher SBC expenses by +47.7% YoY as insiders also unlock great gains at current inflated heights, with it uncertain how long its upward momentum may last.

Hand holding needle about to pop bubble with dollar sign

juliannafunk

NET's Overly Fast & Furious Rally Triggers A Minimal Margin Of Safety

We previously covered Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in March 2025, discussing how its meltdown had been well deserved, thanks to the ongoing market-wide selloff arising from the bursting

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
14.17K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NET Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NET

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NET
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News