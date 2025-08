Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Q1 2026 Earnings Call August 6, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Martin Benson - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer

Noelle Faris - Vice President of Investor Relations

Rick M. McConnell - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Michael Sherman - TD Cowen, Research Division

Brad Robert Reback - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Brent John Thill - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Eric Michael Heath - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Gray Wilson Powell - BTIG, LLC, Research Division

Kasthuri Gopalan Rangan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Keith Frances Bachman - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Koji Ikeda - BofA Securities, Research Division

Matthew George Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Michael Joseph Cikos - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Noah Ross Herman - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Patrick Edwin Ronald Colville - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division

Patrick O'Neill - Unidentified Company

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Sanjit Kumar Singh - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

William Miller Jump - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Dynatrace's Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Noelle Faris, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Noelle Faris

Good morning, and thank you for joining Dynatrace's First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Rick McConnell, Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Benson, Chief Financial Officer. Before we get started, please note that today's comments include forward-looking statements such as statements regarding revenue, earnings guidance and economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially from our expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties discussed in Dynatrace's SEC filings, including our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and