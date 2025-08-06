The company started its phase of high cash flow generation from investments of previous years and now it will leverage itself and establish itself as a mature company, surpassing investor expectations. Despite having a debt, the company has its focus
RGC Resources: The Impact Of MVP
Summary
- RGCO is entering a high cash flow phase from past investments, notably with the Mountain Valley Pipeline now operational, supporting a strong buy rating.
- Q2 2025 results exceeded expectations, marking a turning point as the company shifts from investment to active cash generation, with improved interest coverage.
- The regulated business, favorable rate case, and 20-year dividend growth history provide stability, while MVP offers a major new profit stream.
- Key risks are interest rate fluctuations and sector headwinds, but with a $27.81 target price, I see significant upside as RGCO matures.
