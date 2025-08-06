McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Christopher J. Kempczinski - Chairman President, & CEO
Dexter P. Congbalay - Vice President of Investor Relations
Ian Frederick Borden - Executive VP & Global CFO
Conference Call Participants
Andrew Michael Charles - TD Cowen, Research Division
Brian James Harbour - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Danilo Gargiulo - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
David Sterling Palmer - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
Dennis Geiger - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Hyun Jin Cho - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Jeffrey Andrew Bernstein - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Jon Michael Tower - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Lauren Danielle Silberman - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Sara Harkavy Senatore - BofA Securities, Research Division
Operator
Hello, and welcome to McDonald's Second Quarter 2025 Investor Conference Call. At the request of McDonald's Corporation, this conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Dexter Congbalay, Vice President of Investor Relations for McDonald's Corporation. Mr. Congbalay, you may begin.
Dexter P. Congbalay
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today on the call are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Kempczinski; and Chief Financial Officer, Ian Borden.
As a reminder, the forward-looking statements in our earnings release and 8-K filing also apply to our comments on the call today. Both of those documents are available on our website as are reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures mentioned on today's call, along with their corresponding GAAP measures. Following prepared remarks this morning, we will take your questions. [Operator Instructions] Today's conference call is being webcast and
- Read more current MCD analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts