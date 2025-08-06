Dave Inc. (DAVE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Wilk - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Chairman

Kyle Beilman - COO, CFO & Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Devin Patrick Ryan - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division

Jacob Michael Stephan - Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division

Jeffrey Brian Cantwell - Seaport Research Partners

Joseph Anthony Vafi - Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division

Mark Anthony Palmer - The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's Conference Call to Discuss Dave's Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025. Joining us today are Dave's CEO, Mr. Jason Wilk; and the company's CFO and COO, Mr. Kyle Beilman. By now, everyone should have access to the second quarter 2025 earnings press release, which was issued this morning.

The release is available in the Investor Relations section of Dave's website at investors.dave.com. In addition, this call will be available for webcast replay on the company's website. Following management remarks, we'll open the call to answer your questions. Certain comments made during this conference call and webcast are considered forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are also subject to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time-to-time in the company's filings with the SEC.

Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are being made only as of the date of this call. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements. The company's presentation also includes certain