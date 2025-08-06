OppFi Inc. (OPFI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Gallentine - Corporate Participant

Pamela D. Johnson - CFO & Chief Accounting Officer

Todd G. Schwartz - Founder, Executive Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

David Joseph Storms - Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc., Research Division

David Michael Scharf - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division

Kyle Joseph - Stephens Inc., Research Division

Michael John Grondahl - Northland Capital Markets, Research Division

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to OppFi's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I am pleased to introduce your host, Mike Gallentine, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Mike Gallentine

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to OppFi's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Today, our Executive Chairman and CEO, Todd Schwartz; and CFO, Pam Johnson, will present our financial results, followed by a question-and-answer session. You can access the earnings presentation on our website at investors.oppfi.com.

During this call, OppFi may discuss certain forward-looking information. The company's filings with the SEC describe essential factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements. Please refer to Slide 2 of the earnings presentation and press release for our disclaimer statements covering forward-looking statements and references to information about non-GAAP financial measures, which will be discussed throughout today's call. Reconciliations of those measures to GAAP measures can be found in the appendix to our earnings presentation and press release.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Todd.

Todd G. Schwartz

Thanks, Mike, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. After a strong start to 2025, I'm proud to report that the second quarter was a record quarter for OppFi. The business achieved record quarterly