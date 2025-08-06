Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
154.65K Followers

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Niland - Corporate Participant
Miguel Martin - CEO & Executive Chairman
Simona King - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Derek J. Lessard - TD Cowen, Research Division
Frederico Yokota Choucair Gomes - ATB Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Pablo Zuanic - Unidentified Company
William Joseph Kirk - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Aurora Cannabis Inc. Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call.

[Operator Instructions] The conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, August 6, 2025. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Kevin Niland, Senior Director of Strategic Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Kevin Niland

Hello, and thank you for joining us. With me are Miguel Martin, Executive Chairman and CEO; and Simona King, CFO. Earlier this morning, we filed our financials for the first quarter 2026 period ending June 30, 2025, and issued a news release containing these results. This news release, along with our financial statements and MD&A are available on our IR website as well as via SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

Our discussion today gives a reminder that certain matters could constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to our future financial or business performance. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in those forward-looking statements. Risk factors that may affect actual results are detailed in our annual form and other periodic filings and registration statements. These documents may similarly be accessed via SEDAR+ and EDGAR. Following prepared remarks by Miguel and Simona, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session with our covering analysts. With that, I'll turn the call over to Miguel. Please go ahead.

Miguel Martin

Thanks, Kevin. We're executing our strategy within

Recommended For You

About ACB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACB

Trending Analysis

Trending News