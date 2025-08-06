Sunoco LP Common Units (SUN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sunoco LP Common Units (NYSE:SUN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Austin B. Harkness - Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer of Sunoco GP LLC

Joseph Kim - President, CEO & Director of Sunoco GP LLC

Karl R. Fails - Executive VP & COO of Sunoco GP LLC

Scott D. Grischow - Senior VP of Finance, Investor Relations, M&A and Treasurer of Sunoco GP LLC

Conference Call Participants

Elias Max Jossen - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Justin Scott Jenkins - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Ned Antonov Baramov - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Spiro Michael Dounis - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Sunoco LP's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Scott Grischow. Thank you. You may begin.

Scott D. Grischow

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. On the call with me this morning are Joe Kim, Sunoco LP's President and Chief Executive Officer; Karl Fails, Chief Operating Officer; Austin Harkness, Chief Commercial Officer; Brian Hand, Chief Sales Officer; and Dylan Bramhall, Chief Financial Officer.

Today's call will contain forward-looking statements. Please refer to our earnings release and SEC filings for risk factors and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow as adjusted.

Our second quarter financial and operating results continued the good start to the year that we reported last quarter. The partnership delivered a record second quarter with adjusted EBITDA of $464 million excluding approximately $10 million of onetime transaction- related expenses and distributable cash flow as adjusted of $300 million.

In the second quarter, we spent approximately $120 million on growth capital and $40 million on