Shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) have been under pressure this year due to lower visa issuances for international students in its major Education segment markets. Despite assigning a Buy rating to the stock, I have
Flywire Q2: Profitability Stands Out Even As Growth Moderates
Summary
- Shares of Flywire Corporation reacted positively to Q2 results where revenue and adjusted EBITDA came in well ahead of management's guidance.
- While headwinds related to lower student visa issuances in its major markets remain, FLYW is still able to post double-digit organic revenue growth.
- Adjusted EBITDA margins are set to reach 19.4% for FY 2025, expanding by 300 basis points year over year given the strong operating leverage in the business.
- At 12.3 times FCF, FLYW shares remain attractively priced, and I am sticking with my Buy rating.
