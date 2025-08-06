Uncertainty about the future path of tariffs led to heightened market swings in the second quarter, and in this environment, emerging markets (EM) debt valuations have improved. We view the recent sell-off as an opportunity to add exposure to the asset class
Disruption Creates Opportunity In Emerging Markets Debt
Summary
- Uncertainty about the future path of tariffs led to heightened market swings in the second quarter, and in this environment, emerging markets debt valuations have improved.
- We view the recent sell-off as an opportunity to add exposure to the asset class at more attractive levels, and below break down some of our largest active hard-currency positions by beta bucket, which is how we allocate our risk budget.
- We’ve recently added corporate positions in Brazil, seeing better opportunities following strong sovereign performance in the first half of the year.
