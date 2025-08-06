Thermo Fisher Q2: Pharma And Biotech Gains Offset By Weak Academic And Gov't Markets
Summary
- I reiterate my Buy rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., with a fair value estimate of $568 per share, reflecting its undervalued stock price.
- Q2 FY25 results showed early signs of market recovery, with 2% organic revenue growth and raised full-year revenue and EPS guidance.
- Pharma and biotech segments are recovering, but academic and government markets face headwinds from U.S. funding uncertainties and policy risks.
- Management's focus on cost reductions and M&A, along with long-term growth prospects, support my positive outlook on TMO stock despite near-term leadership changes.
