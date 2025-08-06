Fuel Tech, Inc. ( FTEK) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ellen T. Albrecht - VP, CFO & Treasurer

Vincent J. Arnone - Chairman, CEO & President

Conference Call Participants

Marc Silk - C. Silk & Sons, Inc.

Richard E. Greulich - REG Capital Advisors

Sameer S. Joshi - H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC, Research Division

William D. Bremer - Vanquish Capital Group, LLC

Devin Sullivan - The Equity Group, Inc.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, greetings, and welcome to the Fuel Tech Incorp. 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host for today, Devin Sullivan, the Managing Director of the Equity Group. Please go ahead.

Devin Sullivan

Thank you, Allerik, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Fuel Tech's 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. Yesterday, after the close, we issued a press release, a copy of which is available at the company's website, www.ftek.com.

Our speakers for today will be Vince Arnone, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ellen Albrecht, the company's Chief Financial Officer. After prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions from our analysts and investors.

Before turning things over to Vince, I'd like to remind everyone that matters discussed on this call, except for historical information, are forward-looking statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Fuel Tech's current expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to our company's management.