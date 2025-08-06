Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David J. Oldreive - Executive Vice President of Downstream

Kristopher P. Smith - Chief Financial Officer

Peter D. Zebedee - Executive Vice President of Oil Sands

Richard M. Kruger - President, CEO & Director

Troy Little - Senior Vice President of External Affairs

Conference Call Participants

Dennis Fong - CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Greg M. Pardy - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

John Holliday Abbott - Wolfe Research, LLC

Manav Gupta - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Menno Hulshof - TD Cowen, Research Division

Neil Singhvi Mehta - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Patrick Joseph O'Rourke - ATB Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Suncor Energy Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Suncor Energy's Senior Vice President of External Affairs, Mr. Troy Little.

Troy Little

Thank you, operator, and good morning. Welcome to Suncor Energy's Second Quarter Earnings Call. Please note that today's comments contain forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from the expected results because of various risk factors and assumptions that are described in our second quarter earnings release as well as in our current annual information form, both of which are available on SEDAR, EDGAR and our website, suncor.com.

Certain financial measures referred to in these comments are not prescribed by Canadian generally accepted accounting principles. For a description of these financial measures, please see our second quarter earnings release. We will start with comments from Rich Kruger, President and Chief Executive Officer; followed by Kris Smith, Suncor's Chief Financial Officer. Also on the call are Peter Zebedee, Executive Vice President, Oil