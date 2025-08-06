Barclays: Plans £10 Billion In Capital Returns, Stock Could Be Undervalued

Esxeleryn Analytics
5 Followers

Summary

  • Barclays is transforming into a more profitable, shareholder-focused bank, targeting a sustainable RoTE above 12% by 2026 through RWA redeployment and efficiency gains.
  • A multi-year capital return plan of at least £10 billion, supported by strong buybacks and dividend growth, underpins EPS and Tangible NAV upside.
  • Key risks include execution shortfalls, reliance on volatile Investment Bank income, UK deposit contraction, and competitive pressures on Net Interest Income.
  • I rate BCS a buy, recommending a phased accumulation strategy tied to milestone execution, with significant re-rating potential as the plan is delivered.

Barclays Bank sign London

hatman12

My Barclays (NYSE:BCS) stock’s investment thesis is focused on its shift towards a structurally more profitable and shareholder-return inclined institution. The possible stock price appreciation for BCS depends on the successful execution of its multi-year strategic plan. The core

This article was written by

Esxeleryn Analytics
5 Followers
A trader, researcher, and analyst possessing experience spanning more than seven years in the domains of stocks, equities, indexes, commodities, ETFs, and CFDs. My expertise encompasses fundamental analysis, technical analysis, quantitative analysis, portfolio management, and programming.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BCS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BCS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BCS
--
BCLYF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News