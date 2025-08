Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Amanda Whalen - Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Bialecki - Co-Founder, CEO & Chairperson

Andrew Zilli - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Arjun Rohit Bhatia - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Brent Alan Bracelin - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Brett Richard Huff - Stephens Inc., Research Division

David E. Hynes - Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division

Elizabeth Mary Elliott Porter - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Jackson Edmund Ader - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

James Derrick Wood - TD Cowen, Research Division

Jeffrey Parker Lane - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Phillip Saul Leytes - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Robert Cooney Oliver - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Robert Michael Morelli - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Terrell Frederick Tillman - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Klaviyo's Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Andrew Zilli, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Andrew Zilli

Good afternoon, and thanks for joining Klaviyo's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Our earnings press release, investor presentation, SEC filings and a replay of today's call can be found on our IR website at investors.klaviyo.com. With me on the call today are Andrew Bialecki, Co-Founder and CEO; and Amanda Whalen, CFO.

As a reminder, our commentary today will include non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in today's earnings press release or earnings release supplemental materials, which can be found on our Investor Relations website.

Additionally, some of our comments today contain forward-looking