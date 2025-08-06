AMD: 2025 Is Not The Year
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. delivered solid Q2 results and Q3 guidance, with strength in Client & Gaming, but Data Center faces headwinds from China export restrictions.
- Visibility on China AI revenue and GPU growth remains limited, capping near-term excitement despite a strong product roadmap and management optimism.
- AMD stock's valuation now matches Nvidia's, reflecting high AI expectations, but margins and growth visibility don't justify further upside this year.
- I maintain a Hold rating, as 2025 won't be a breakout year for AI revenue, and short-term risks outweigh potential rewards.
